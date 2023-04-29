Sonen Capital LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

