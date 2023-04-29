Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sotherly Hotels worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SOHO remained flat at $1.89 on Friday. 6,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

