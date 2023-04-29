Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SCEYF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.
About Source Energy Services
