SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,895. SouthState has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SouthState by 69.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

