Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,639 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

