Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.