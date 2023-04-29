Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 471,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,663. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at $588,582,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

