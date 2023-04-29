Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

SWN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 41,357,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.