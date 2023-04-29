S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.11. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $394.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

