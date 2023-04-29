SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.