SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $51.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

