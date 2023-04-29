Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.