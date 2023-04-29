Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Spirit Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

SAVE stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

