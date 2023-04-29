Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises approximately 2.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. 871,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 40.24% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.