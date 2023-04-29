Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Update

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 810,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,801. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,898,771.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after acquiring an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

