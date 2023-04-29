Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 58,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,812. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

