Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.