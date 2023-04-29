SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 1,842,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

