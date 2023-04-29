Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $19.49.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.