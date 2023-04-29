Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating) shares were up 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.