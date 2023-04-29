Steem One Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Steem has a total market cap of $92.82 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,229.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00311479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00528683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00067743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00409039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,825,288 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.