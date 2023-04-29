Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

