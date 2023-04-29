Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

LASE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Laser Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

