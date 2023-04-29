Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes $236,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

