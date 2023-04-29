Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 58.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

