Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

