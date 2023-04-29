StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Articles

