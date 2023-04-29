StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

