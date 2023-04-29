StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

Value Line stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $432.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.58. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

