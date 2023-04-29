StockNews.com Downgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

