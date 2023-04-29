Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.3 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEOAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.