Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 15,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.21. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.99 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

