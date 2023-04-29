Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $343,685.91 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $130.07 or 0.00443377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 125.34241506 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $356,502.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

