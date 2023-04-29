Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

