Suku Market Cap Tops $10.54 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $569,236.96 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

