Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 6,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Featured Articles

