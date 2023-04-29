Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of SUM opened at $27.41 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

