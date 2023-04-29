Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984 over the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.32. 1,271,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.01. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

