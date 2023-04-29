Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

