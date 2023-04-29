Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 9,306 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $246,795.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,543.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,912 shares of company stock valued at $829,467. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

