Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2,071.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,270 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

