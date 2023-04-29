Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $37.61 Million Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,938 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $24.84 on Friday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

