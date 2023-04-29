Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $53.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

