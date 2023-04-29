Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

