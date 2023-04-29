Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

