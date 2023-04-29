Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $37.27 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Green Brick Partners

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

