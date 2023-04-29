Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

PLTR opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

