Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 58.9% in April

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 436.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

SNPTF stock remained flat at $10.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 446. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

