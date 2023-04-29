Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $7.44. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 41,903 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

