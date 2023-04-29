Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) rose 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 38,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Surna Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
About Surna
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
Further Reading
